.The incoming winter storm will cause precipitation to break out
across the area. The precipitation is expected to start developing
from mid to late this evening and expand in coverage overnight.
Initially, the precipitation should be light snow or a wintry mix
before changing to a wintry mix for most of the area overnight.
Expect some snow and ice accumulations to occur before warmer air
moves in Tuesday for most of the area to change over to rain.

The highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from
late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute
will be impacted.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Martina Navratilova won 59 grand slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both stage one throat and breast cancer, her agent told CNN in an email Monday.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable," the 66-year-old said in a statement on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website.

"I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

Navratilova, who won 59 grand slam titles in her career, has already battled breast cancer in 2010.

The latest prognosis is said to be good, according to the statement, and she will begin treatment this month.

Navratilova's agent, Mary Greenham, said the tennis legend discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, which was held from October 31 to November 7.

A biopsy was done, and she was later diagnosed with stage one throat cancer, her agent said. When Navratilova was undergoing throat tests, her agent said a suspicious form was found in her breast, which later was diagnosed as cancer.

Greenham said both cancers were in the early stages with great outcomes.

Navratilova enjoyed a long playing career in which she won 18 grand slam singles titles, 31 grand slam doubles titles and 10 grand slam mixed doubles titles. She still holds the WTA Tour's all-time record of 167 titles.

After retiring from singles in 1994 at the age of 38, she continued playing doubles -- and winning titles -- into her 40s.

She has remained involved in the sport as a coach, broadcaster, and ambassador for the WTA Tour, highlighting the importance of preventive checkups to combat specific diseases such as breast cancer.

Navratilova was due to cover the upcoming Australian Open from the Tennis Channel studio but instead hopes to join occasionally by Zoom, Greenham added.

