The Luther Lady Knights get the upset win over West Salem

Onalaska, Wisc. (WXOW) - The top two teams in the coulee conference met at the Onalaska-Luther high school tonight. Both teams went into this one expecting a win.
Late in the first half Luther's Audrey Zittel passes to Alaina Neumeister who puts up an open mid-range shot along the baseline. Neumeister gets the friendly roll and the bucket. Luther goes into the half leading by 14.
In the second half West Salem's Ally Gilster gets a pass from teammate Megan Johnson. Gilster drives to the hoop and cashes in on a nice floater, cutting into the Knights lead.
Later on Luther junior Hannah Matzke gets the ball in the corner. She drives through traffic and gets the contested layup to drop.
Final Score 56-41 Luther