The Salvation Army partners with local businesses for their Match Day event

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign is past the half way point and they hope their match day event helps meet their donation goal for the year.
Starting on December 7th local businesses will be partnering with the Salvation Army by matching any red kettle donations in a day.
- Ensure Hope (American Family Insurance, Ryan Schultz & Associates), Matchday - Wednesday, December 7th
- OptumServe, Match Day - Thursday, December 8th
- Mayo Clinic, Match Day - Saturday, December 10th
- Kettle Design Competition, Match Day - Saturday, December 10th
- Smiles for a Couse (Stanek Dental), Match Day - Wednesday, December 1th
- Community Match Day - Friday, December 16th
- Anonymous Match Day (up to $10,000), Friday, December 16th
As of December 6th the Salvation Army has raised $78,248 which is nearly $200,000 short of their goal of $278,000. The non-profit hopes that the match day event will help inspire the community to donate more.
The donations received from the red kettle campaign fundraising efforts account for over one-third of their budget. The funds go toward the organization's social services and providing emergency shelter throughout the year.