Viroqua Legion Tournament: Viroqua 17's open play against La Crescent

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Viroqua's Park Bowl Complex will become the epicenter of legion baseball this weekend, as they host the 4 day tournament. The tournament kicked off Friday afternoon with a 3:00 matchup between Viroqua's 17 and under team, and the team from La Crescent.
Brady Grupa gets the action started for La Crescent in the first inning. With runners on the corners, he slaps one towards the shortstop. The fielder's only play is at first, allowing the game's first run to score.
They tallied another run in the 2nd, and extended their lead even further in the 4th. Jack Welch drops a double just down the left field line to score his teammate from second.
La Crescent gets the 4-0 shutout win to open tourney play.
La Crescent will play Onalaska at 12:45 on Saturday, while Viroqua 17's will play the 5:15 game against Westby.