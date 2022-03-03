West Salem celebrates gymnastics team heading off to state meet

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)-- The West Salem gymnastics team is state bound after placing second at their sectional meet.
The West Salem High School held a pep rally for the girls' outstanding season.
Along with celebrating accomplishment of heading to state, the girls also highlighting their undefeated record in the Coulee Conference for both Varsity and Junior Varsity teams.
Senior Team Captain McKenna Stoll credits their success this season with the chemistry the team possesses.
"Motivating them to get to know each other was the first step." Stoll continues "bringing that bond together is really important for us."
The state gymnastic meet is this weekend at the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.