West Salem Girls Basketball takes on Black River Falls

LA CROSSE Wis.-- In the Coulee Conference, West Salem's High School girls basketball team hosts to compete against Black River Falls.
West Salem Panther's setting the tone early with Ally Gilster making a powerful drive to the basket to Panthers taking the lead early, Panthers up by 6.
Now in the second period of the game, West Salem Senior Taneea Henderson keeping the momentum for the Panthers with a strong crossover and drive to the basket, Panthers up by 34 points.
Taneea Henderson catching the defense off guard yet again with a far down court pass to McKenna Everson to secure the layup adding to the Panthers 34 point lead.
West Salem secures the win over Black River Falls with the final score 75-14.