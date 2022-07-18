Westby Nursing Home Gifted a UTV to take residents on rides

Westby, Wis. (WXOW) - The recreational team at Norseland Nursing Home isn't afraid of trying new things.
Laura Dischler is the Director of Nursing. She brings her dog, Shadow, a therapy dog in training, to visit the residents.
"This is a farming community so the ones that get to go out and look at the flowers and play with the chickens and visit with the farm animals seem to be happier," said Laura.
Just recently, a new adventure is an option for residents. A six-person UTV transports them all around town every Thursday.
Angealic Kayeis, the Director of Recreational Therapy does a lot of the driving for residents.
"It was actually donated in memory of Gilbert and Anna Leum, by the Leum family. Gilbert always went on UTV rides with his son, Grant.
So I begin to wonder wouldn't other residents like to do that. And then about two to three months later it was here. We've been enjoying rides ever since," said Angealic.
Norseland's Administrator, Megan McLean says seeing the resident happy is priceless.
"It puts such a smile on their face because it reminds them of a time that they were in a tractor or a time that something that triggers a feeling in not just their mind but their heart and it just uncontrollably makes them happy and to be able to see that it gives me goosebumps. You can't explain it," said Megan.