WIAA Division 4 Semi-Final: Laconia defeats Neillsville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Laconia's season has one more game left after a win Thursday night over Neillsville in a WIAA Division 4 semi-final in Green Bay.
But it wasn't without its challenges.
Up five at the half, 22-17, the Spartans kicked off the second half with a three by Payton Morgan.
A few minutes later, when it looked like he Warriors were building some momentum and cut the lead to seven, Morgan hit back-to-back threes to give Laconia a 34-21 lead which later stretched to 17.
Emma Moseley and Amelia Trunkel then teamed up to drop the lead to eight with 3:47 left at 40-32.
Although Trunkel again worked to trim the Laconia's lead to six with 1:07 remaining at 43-37, the team couldn't pull any closer down the stretch.
In the end, Laconia ended the Warriors season by the score of 50-39.
Morgan led the scoring for Laconia with 12. Teammate Aubrey Leonard had 10.
For Neillsville, Emma Moseley had 10. Ameilia Trunkel and Paige Voigt each had 7.
Laconia plays in the Division 4 Championship Game against Mineral Point. The game takes place at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.