WIAA Division 4 Semi-Final: Mineral Point holds off Westfield to move to Championship Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - Mineral Point advances to the Division 4 State Championship Game Saturday with a win over Westfield.
Early in the first half, it looked like the Pointers would control the game throughout. They led 18-8 after a three by Mallory Lindsey.
Westfield battled back to cut the lead to four, 21-17 at halftime behind Carly Drew.
The same scenario played out in the second half, this time with Point moving out to a 14 point lead, only to see it cut to five on a three point play by Drew with 4:25 left at 43-38.
Then the Pointers shifted to controlling the ball and limiting opportunities for the Pioneers who couldn't make any further headway against Mineral Point who went on to win 55-45.
Mallory Lindsey had 20 and Ella Chambers 14 for Mineral Point. Carly Drew scored 15 and Brandi Lentz had 10 for Westfield.
Mineral Point plays the winner of the Laconia vs. Neillsville game on Saturday.