Shilling appointed to Governor Evers Task Force on Broadband Access

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A 2020 Federal Communications Commission report helps define the broadband challenge in Wisconsin.
It says, in part, at least 410,000 Wisconsin residents do not have access to broadband with a speed considered standard.
Most of those residents according to the report are in rural areas.
That's one reason for the governor's task force to which Dairyland Power Cooperative Government Relations Manager Jennifer Shilling has been appointed.
Shilling says the group continues to define the challenges to provide wider access to broadband.
She says the state has committed $129,000,000 to the project with additional federal money.
Still, Shilling says accomplishing the goal could take several years.