PFAS raises concerns for groundwater specialist at Viterbo Water Symposium

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A special program at Viterbo University called What's in our Drinking Water was held Friday.
The Symposium was made possible through a donation from the estate of Agnes W-H Tan.
Tan was a 1963 Viterbo Graduate who earned a PH-D in Biochemistry became an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.
The hot topic of the morning seminar at the symposium was the discussion about PFAS in drinking water.
Groundwater specialist at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison Kevin Masarik called PFAS the "forever chemical" because it is tough to break down and persistent in the environment with the concerns of the scarcity of testing.
"Testing for it hasn't occured very broadly" Masarik said. "So right now there's kind of a lack of information about how pervasive it is in our ground water and our surface waters."
Masarik also expressed his concerns for those who get there water from private wells.
Although they usually produce sufficient water, private wells are not consistently regulated by standards as public water sources are.
"The downside of private wells is that each private well owner is kind of their own water utility manager. They have that responsibility to test the water if there is anything wrong with it and it's really up to them to determine what those next steps are to make it safe to drink." Masarik said.
Program Manager of Lead Services at DC Water Jeannie Purchase said there are small steps anyone can take to consume water more safely.
One of which is using a carbon filter for the most effective way to remove some unwanted chemicals from your water.
"Filters have media and media includes activated carbon which is a type of media that has a lot of surface area so it just has things stick to it that is inorganic. So even if you have a little discoloration in your water, activated carbon can remove that." Purchase said.