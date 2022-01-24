UW-L students return to the classroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at UW-La Crosse hit the books upon returning to the classroom to start the spring semester.
Amid the recent surge in COVID cases, the university has implemented new rules to insure the safety of students and staff.
UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said they want to make sure everyone is tested upon returning to campus. They also want to promote the importance of vaccines and boosters as well as wearing masks.
He said these efforts are important to help protect the campus and keep the students in the classroom.