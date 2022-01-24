 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west-central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The bitter cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

UW-L students return to the classroom

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students at UW-La Crosse hit the books upon returning to the classroom to start the spring semester. 

Amid the recent surge in COVID cases, the university has implemented new rules to insure the safety of students and staff. 

UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said they want to make sure everyone is tested upon returning to campus. They also want to promote the importance of vaccines and boosters as well as wearing masks. 

He said these efforts are important to help protect the campus and keep the students in the classroom. 

