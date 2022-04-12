A quiet morning commute on a Brooklyn subway quickly became a 'war zone' leaving more than 20 people injured, NYC mayor says

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern La Crosse, central Vernon and western Monroe Counties through 100 AM CDT... At 1226 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near North Bend to near Bangor to 9 miles east of New Albin. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Bangor around 1230 AM CDT. Sparta, Viroqua, Cashton and Cataract around 1240 AM CDT. Fort Mc Coy around 1250 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 13 and 36. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH