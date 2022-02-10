Central High Student charged after bomb making materials found

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Central High School student is charged with possession of improvised explosives after materials to make a pipe bomb are found in his room at his Coon Valley area home.
18-year-old Montgomery A. Jacobs made his first appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday on the felony charge.
The criminal complaint said that on January 28, his parents found what they believed were bomb making materials in their son's room. They showed the investigators a bag that appeared to be smokeless black powder, twine for a fuse, and a pipe containing residue that looked consistent with the powder. There was also a container of Zippo lighter fluid and a burnt Tic-tac container.
The complaint said the parents told investigators they were concerned for their safety as "they did not know Montgomery’s intent with the bomb, or how the behavior could escalate in the future. They said he has trouble understanding the consequences of his actions, and were worried if there were not consequences for this, the activity may continue."
When questioned at Central, the complaint said Jacobs eventually admitted that he was trying to make thermite after information on it was found on his phone. He said he had taken the pipe from the wood shop at the school.
Following his admissions to investigators, he was arrested. Jacobs was then given a signature bond and released into the custody of his guardian at the school.
Jacobs returns to court on February 17.