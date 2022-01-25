Snow Plow Struck By Gunfire After Collision In Minneapolis

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&