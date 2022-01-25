 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this
evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the second
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this
evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Snow Plow Struck By Gunfire After Collision In Minneapolis

  • Updated
  • 0
minnesota snowplows-november 2020.jpg

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- A vehicle collision in Minneapolis led to shots being fired at a plow driver Sunday night.

Police say its ShotSpotter system detected gunfire just before 9 p.m. on the 4300 block of Fremont Avenue North. Soon after, it was reported that a city plow had sustained bullet damage.

The driver told investigators that the plow and another vehicle collided, and passengers of the vehicle got out and screamed at the driver, who then called 911. As the passengers got back in their vehicle and started to drive off, gunshots were fired at the plow. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police are still investigating.

Tags

Recommended for you