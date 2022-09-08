La Crosse Public Library to host city Climate Action Plan presentation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- As part of this year's Driftless Regional Read program, the La Crosse Public Library will host a presentation on the City of La Crosse's Climate Action Plan.
City staff have been collecting input on climate change issues from the community over the past year. The resulting Climate Action Plan is meant to give guidance on actions to meet greenhouse gas reduction goals by 2030.
The Programming and Outreach Assistant with the La Crosse Public Library, Livi Hackbarth, invites everyone to get involved and stop in.
"We're going to have Lewis Kuhlman from the city, and then also Ted Redmond from paleBLUEdot who is helping work on the city's climate action plan. They're going to be talking about it, going over it. They're going to have time to discuss it, answer questions and all that fun stuff!"
The event starts at 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. in the La Crosse Library Main Hall.
You can read a draft of the La Crosse Climate Action Plan by clicking here.
The next Regional Read event will be Storytime for Adults: Climate Change and the Coulee Region on September 12th 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Turtle Stack Brewery.