Brothers make memorable Freedom Honor Flight with 97 other veterans

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – When John Bailey passed up his chance to take a Freedom Honor Flight a few years ago, he was convinced his one opportunity had passed.
He was given a second chance Saturday. This time, however, it was extra special because he was able to take the memorable trip to our nation’s capital alongside his brother, Bill.
John Bailey, who now lives in New Lisbon, is an Air Force veteran who served his country for more than three decades. He had to pass up a trip to see the national monuments built to honor him and the others who defended our country because his wife was ill, a family member said.
William “Bill” Bailey, Jr., an Army veteran who has lived his entire life in Tomah, was told earlier this year that he had been chosen to take the 27th flight out of La Crosse Saturday.
When word about Bill’s pending trip got around during a family reunion earlier this summer, their families thought it would be special if John could join Bill on the flight, a family member said.
While most were convinced nothing could be done, one member of the family – who asked not to be identified – started making calls to make it happen.
After a series of calls, a seat for John on the trip was secured and the two were prepared to go to D.C. together.
The Bailey brothers joined 97 other veterans, volunteer guardians, crew and support staff on the day trip to Washington, D.C.
The trip flew out of La Crosse early Saturday and after spending the day seeing the memorials, returned to the La Crosse Regional Airport Saturday night.
While memorable, the trip for the Baileys was bittersweet as John and Bill remembered their three brothers – all who also served our country – were never able to make such a trip before they passed.
Saturday was the 27th Freedom Honor Flight in which veterans are flown free of charge to be honored for all they did to serve our country.