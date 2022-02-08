La Crescent-Hokah Schools drafts Hayes as new Activities Director

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah School District announces that Eriah Hayes as its new Activities Director.
Hayes had been the Varsity Hockey coach prior to his advancement to his new position.
He'll take over for Josh Mallicoat, who became the fulltime Secondary School Assistant Principal position when the district restructured the the school administrative team.
With Hayes' promotion, Board Chair Eric Morken said, "We are thrilled to have Eriah return to his alma mater to join the La Crescent-Hokah leadership team. The skills and experience gained from Eriah’s journey in the professional sports world combined with his natural drive to help young people reach their goals is a major asset to our district's students."