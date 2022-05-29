La Crosse woman comes out of retirement to work at local park

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) -
Bobbi Garves is a long ways away from her former life.
"In the past in the corporate world I would wear suits and heels. Now I wear Carharrt boots and a toolbelt. And it's great," said Bobbi.
Bobbi has the perfect personality to work at Trane All Abilities Park in La Crosse.
"This is definitely a perfect fit for me. It's really fun working in this park because there is so much to do. Basically if you see it, you clean it, you fix it, you pick it up. You help the kids. It's just something different everyday," said Bobbi.
Bobbi is on staff with the La Crosse Park and Rec department but she rarely sees an office because her office is outside.
"I get to play in a park all day long for my job. And with kids you get to be a kid. Sometimes I tell people I get to test all the equipment to make sure its working," said Bobbi.
While the pay isn't enough to get her to come completely come out of retirement, the perks of the seasonal job make it well worth it.
"I feel good. I feel tired. I sleep well. It's just great being around the kids and the park and watching them play and greeting the buses when they come and saying goodbye to the kids when they leave," said Garves.
Trane All Abilities Park is located at 15th and Chase Street in La Crosse. The park closes at 9:00 pm.