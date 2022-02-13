La Crosse's Jail Chaplain connects inmates to faith community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the earliest part of her career of service, Ann Wales and her husband started a church and traveled to Lebanon to teach bible school.
However, her plans abruptly changed when her husband died from cancer at the age of 37.
"It made all the difference in those first days. And all the people that showed up...so I wanted to show up for others when they're going through hard things," said Ann.
Ann went back to school and took a job in human resources at Gundersen Health System. Ann met her future husband at church. He volunteered at the La Crosse County Jail and invited her along. Ann said she knew she wanted to continue helping at the jail from that moment on.
"I have a heart for this population that I've developed over the years. But also because I want to show up for people when they're going through tough things," said Ann.
Ann took a Jail Ministry course and when a position for a Jail Chaplain opened up at the La Crosse County Jail, she applied and was hired. She is the first female jail chaplain in the program's 40 year history. Ann describes the job as one of the toughest things she's ever done but says the rewards are even greater.
"I was just talking to someone and they haven't recommitted in 12 years. And we have folks serving in their faith communities, used to be here, met someone and got connected. I know it's up to them whether they choose to do it or not. But that's really not the issue. I can't excuse for a lot of them they've experienced a lot of awful things in their lives," said Ann.
Ann says most of the inmates that request a visit are living with mental health issues and battling severe drug and alcohol addiction. This alone makes her feel for them but also gives her a new respect for the jail staff.
"I really had no ideas until I started working here how hard their job is. They're a great resource to me. They help me out a lot," said Ann.
You've heard the saying that hurt people hurt people. Ann says that almost all of the people she talks with in the jail have committed some pretty serious offenses but they've also been on the receiving end of terrible abuse. Ann says this can make leaving your work at the office impossible.
"People were asking me if my faith has gotten weaker...and it's actually gotten stronger. I pray a lot more," said Ann.
The jail ministry is always in need of monetary donations but they also accept books, pens and paper for inmates to correspond with family and magazines. For more information visit the Jail Ministry Facebook page. For other inquiries you can email Chaplain Ann at awales@lacrossecounty.org