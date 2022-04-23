Skills honed with Piano Technicians Playground

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Piano technicians from the tri-state area met to work on some skills and learn new tricks during a meeting of the WisMinnIa Chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild Saturday.
Meeting in the upper floors of Leithold Music in downtown La Crosse, the group of men – many who have been working as piano technicians for decades – were there to go through what is called the traveling Piano Technicians Playground.
Set up throughout the room were various workstations designed to test the technicians skills, introduce them to new challenges or show them new techniques for time tested challenges, according to the guild.
Larry Messerly, chapter president, said the technicians know there are always new things to learn and he praises the guild for helping to provide ways for them to train.
“The guild has been around since 1955. It was two prior organizations that came together and estyablished the Piano Technicians Guild,” Messerly said. “We have 3,500 to 4,000 members across the country and around tlhe world.”
Throughout the morning, technicians learned fundamentals such as string splicing, stringing and coil making, making good measurements, comprise a set of competencies all technicians need to know.
At each station tasks are presented in a step-by-step manner that participants can practice and emulate, organizers said.