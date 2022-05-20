Students discover area employers at Tomah High's Career Fair

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A joint effort with Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center, Tomah High School's annual Career Fair gave students Friday afternoon to discover potential employment.
Dawn Pierce, Tomah High's Career & Technical Education Coordinator, invited 62 area employers to set up booths and displays in the hopes that one day students decide to work for them.
"They are learning what do businesses need from them, what do they need to do during high school and even post-secondary," Pierce explained. "Whether it's straight into the workforce or whether it's maybe going to WTC or going to a 4-year plan."
For those willing to forego additional schooling, students like Benny Bemis believe taking an apprenticeship is a way to get a jump start on employment upon graduation.
"I'm going to be be welding at USEMCO next year and during the summer actually," Bemis proclaimed. "Just having these people here explaining things that well, what their job is and how they can use us for help. It just opens up a different mindset for a lot of people."
Choosing a career in high school can be difficult, but when students discover what they want to do in life, it's easier to narrow down the choices.
"Construction is mainly what I've been interested in but welding caught a hold of my eye when I took 'Intro to Welding' with Matt Olson," Bemis said. "He is a good welding instructor and he really brought welding into my life and I think that I'm going to choose that as a career."
Having access to a variety of employers across many industries is a good way to introduce opportunities for those undecided.
"My goal is that they go around and see that these employers are people," Ms. Pierce said. "That they are approachable and they can talk to them about what do they need and what do they need to do. It's really just based on education and really helping grow our own and grow our workforce here in Tomah."