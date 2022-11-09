Upcoming seminar looks to help local businesses navigate employment laws

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Employment laws are always changing, and it's important for businesses to stay up to date to ensure they're running a legal operation. An upcoming, free seminar on November 15 looks to address what's new ahead of 2023.
Brent Smith from the law firm Johns, Flaherty & Collins, SC, joined Daybreak to preview some of the updates and recommendations you can expect at its annual employment law seminar. Smith is one of three presenters, including Joe Veenstra and Justin Peterson from the law firm.
The 90-minute seminar will cover topics ranging from remote working, COVID policies, updating employee handbooks, FMLA guidelines, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, new rules for noncompete agreements, and the use of criminal convictions information in hiring decisions. There will also be a question and answer period.
"The law changes so quickly and you don't want to get caught up on some violation of the law right out when you're starting your business, or if you've been in business for a long time," said Smith.
"I talked with somebody yesterday who hadn't updated their employee handbook for decades. And I said 'you know, you really should!' Because the law changes and there's new considerations."
Smith says anyone from small business owners, managers, human resources professionals, to any employees involved in hiring, firing or managing personnel issues are invited to come.
The seminar will run from 7:30-9:00 a.m. in Zielke Rooms A and B at the La Crosse Center.
The seminar is free to area employers. Advance registration is requested by November 11, but anyone is welcome on the day of the event if you show up.
Click here for more information or to register.