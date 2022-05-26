Volunteers get Trane All Abilities Park ready for summer

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) A popular destination for many area kids is the Trane All Abilities Park on the southside of La Crosse.
The park is in its second year and opened April 1st.
Today volunteers helped spread hundreds of pounds of mulch to help spruce up the park for summer.
Bobbi Garves is the only official employee at the park and relies on volunteers to help with big projects. Who better to help, than a group with a special connection to the park, employees of Trane Technologies.
"It's such a huge help. We really needed new mulch just to keep the park fresh. It just made the work so much easier," said Bobbi.
Amy Midtlien is one of the account managers at Trane Technologies. She called La Crosse Parks and Recreation to find out what her team could do to help. The group often volunteers throughout the year but volunteering at the park has special meaning.
"Most of us participated in fundraising for year to get this going so it's super exciting for us to be here because to see it, it's been very exciting," said Amy.
Tara Wrobel is another employee of Trane who came out to volunteer. She says helping the community is the main reason.
"We try to do something once a quarter or twice a year to get out into the community. Habitat for Humanity, help build a house do things like this.
It is very different from what we do on a day to day sitting behind a desk," said Tara.
Trane All Abilities Park is located at 15th and Chase street and open from 7 am until 9 pm.
The pickleball court expansion is set to be completed in late spring, early summer.