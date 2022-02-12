La Crosse Center hosts 44th annual La Crosse Sports Show

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Fans of the outdoors made their way down to the 44th annual La Crosse Sports Show located at the La Crosse Center.
From fishing, hunting and barbeque, there is something for everyone at the sports show.
The show featured the latest gear for outdoor sports including bows, deer blinds, boats and much more.
Seminars were held from various groups including Freedom in a Can for tips and tricks for life traveling in a trailer and Mad Dog & Merrill providing the secrets for a perfect Midwest grill out.
Live animals were also presented in the Wild World of Animals seminar featuring a 13 foot python!
Patrons also had the opportunity feed live parakeets in the Parakeet Landing exhibit.
You can find out more of the La Crosse Sports Show schedule by going to their website at www.lacrossesportsshow.com.