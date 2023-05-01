Trump asks for mistrial in battery case, saying judge has made 'unfair and prejudicial' rulings

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Houston
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week. It will likely fall below
flood stage at Lake City MN early Wednesday morning, Minnesota City
and Lansing on Thursday, and La Crescent on Saturday. All other
rivers will fall into either minor or moderate stage by the end of
this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 04/14/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Trump asks for mistrial in battery case, saying judge has made 'unfair and prejudicial' rulings

  • 0

Former President Donald Trump has asked the judge to declare a mistrial in his civil battery and defamation trial, arguing the judge has made "pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings" against him.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, in a letter filed overnight Monday, said alternatively he would ask Judge Lewis Kaplan to "correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the jury" or provide him greater leeway in cross examining E. Jean Carroll.

"Here, despite the fact trial testimony has been underway for only two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous explains of Defendant's unfair treatment by the Court, most of which has been witnessed by the Jury," the letter said.

Carroll sued Trump, alleging he raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Carroll will be on the stand Monday for a second day of cross-examination by Tacopina. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Among the issues raised by Tacopina are the judge's ruling restricting Tacopina from asking Carroll additional questions about any efforts Carroll made to try to obtain security camera footage from the department store, "expressing a corroborative view" that there was no one on the sixth floor of the department store at the time of the alleged assault, and calling certain lines of the defense attorney's questioning "argumentative" in front of the jury.

It would be unusual for the judge to declare a mistrial based on his own statements during a trial.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

