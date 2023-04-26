Trump loses appeal to block Pence from testifying about direct communications

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued later this morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&