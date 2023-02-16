UPDATE: Campbell Police still searching for missing teen

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Campbell Police Department continues to look for a teen missing for nearly a month.
The department posted an update on Thursday on Jayden Halverson. She was last seen on January 22 when she ran away from home.
In the update, it said that she had made contact with a family member, said she was OK, and that she has no plans to return home.
While police are continuing to search for Halverson, they ask that if anyone has information on her whereabouts to contact authorities.