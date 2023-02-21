UPGRADE: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&
breaking

UPGRADE: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Watches - All Types Day 1 Kyle.png

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY MORNING

As warned on Monday, those Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties starting 3pm Tuesday and lasting through 6pm Thursday. Jackson County also has a Winter Storm Warning, but from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore and Winona Counties from 3pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday. La Crosse, Houston, Monroe and Vernon Counties also have Winter Weather Advisories from 6pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday.

Between the above times, you can expect moderate to heavy snow which will create dangerous travel. This can be counted as round 1 as another round moves in late Wednesday through Thursday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - THURSDAY

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winona and Fillmore Counties will be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.

Winter Storm Watches are valid for the rest of the Coulee Region from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.

There are still a few factors that could sway how much snow the Coulee Region gets on Wednesday through Thursday as a wintry mix could develop. If that happens, we will see quite the damper on those snowfall totals.

Find the latest forecast update here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you