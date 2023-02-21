UPGRADE: Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY MORNING
As warned on Monday, those Winter Storm Watches have been upgraded.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties starting 3pm Tuesday and lasting through 6pm Thursday. Jackson County also has a Winter Storm Warning, but from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore and Winona Counties from 3pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday. La Crosse, Houston, Monroe and Vernon Counties also have Winter Weather Advisories from 6pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday.
Between the above times, you can expect moderate to heavy snow which will create dangerous travel. This can be counted as round 1 as another round moves in late Wednesday through Thursday.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON - THURSDAY
Winona and Fillmore Counties will be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
Winter Storm Watches are valid for the rest of the Coulee Region from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
There are still a few factors that could sway how much snow the Coulee Region gets on Wednesday through Thursday as a wintry mix could develop. If that happens, we will see quite the damper on those snowfall totals.