UW La Crosse Holds Commencement ceremonies

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin La Crosse graduated some 1,500 seniors as well as 300 graduate students during three different Sunday commencement ceremonies. Large crowds filled up the La Crosse Center to cheer for individuals as they crossed the stage and received their degrees.
Students having spent four years living in La Crosse are now moving forward with the next chapter of their lives. Some students have decided that staying in La Crosse longer is also an option.
"I had a pretty great time here," said UWL graduate Diana Jelinek. "Honestly, I've met so many cool people here...I'm planning on staying in the area because it's lovely here."
The UW La Crosse was founded in 1909. It was recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the number one top rated college for a university with less than 25,000 students.