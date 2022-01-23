 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3rd clipper system to impact the region tonight

  • 0

Another clipper system arrives tonight

After last night's snow, we will be drying out briefly with high temperatures in the teens. 

2018 Wake Up Outdoors xo (1).png

Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon ahead of another clipper system that will deliver snow late tonight into early Monday. Light accumulations of one to two inches are possible.  

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip xo (2).png

Arctic blast next week

Polar air will arrive during the middle part of next week, with lows dropping well below zero with bitter wind chills possible. Highs will only top out in the single digits and lower teens. 

temperature trend

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you