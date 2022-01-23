3rd clipper system to impact the region tonight

Another clipper system arrives tonight
After last night's snow, we will be drying out briefly with high temperatures in the teens.
Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon ahead of another clipper system that will deliver snow late tonight into early Monday. Light accumulations of one to two inches are possible.
Arctic blast next week
Polar air will arrive during the middle part of next week, with lows dropping well below zero with bitter wind chills possible. Highs will only top out in the single digits and lower teens.