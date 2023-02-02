6 more weeks of winter with dangerously cold wind chills to arrive Thursday night

It's Groundhog Day! As mentioned on Daybreak, no matter what the groundhog predicts, the Coulee Region always has 6 more weeks of winter.
Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday was. Expect a few clouds to start us off this morning before more sunshine and highs reaching the upper teens. Winds will change directions coming from the north which will cool us down very quick.
Wind the cold temps and very cold winds, we have Wind Chill Advisories across the whole Coulee Region. Those Advisories will start at 6pm Thursday and last through 9am Friday for most, but counties north of I-90 will see those Advisories expire around 11am Friday.
Lows Thursday night will dip to the negative teens and lead to wind chills possibly reaching the -30s for most.
Friday will bring us a few more clouds for a partly to mostly cloudy sky as highs reach the single digits.
A taste of spring returns heading into the weekend as highs reach the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday. The bad news is that we will still see clouds over the weekend.
Highs will reach the upper 30s early next week! With these warmer temps, we could see a rain chance late Monday. More active weather comes into the rest of next week as well.