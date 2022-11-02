70s, sunshine and gusty winds ahead of much needed rainfall

The taste of Summer continues with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be almost just like Tuesday. A few differences would be the gusty winds a few clouds increasing in the evening, otherwise, expect a mostly sunny sky. Depending on how much clouds roll in and how our winds look, we could see highs reaching the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday.
High temps will drop 16° from the start or November to the end (54°→38°). Our coldest temperature seen in November was -21° on the 29th, 1875.
Though those temps seem chilly, we are far off from that. We can expect lows in the mid 50s Wednesday night with a partly cloudy sky.
Thursday will bring us a sliver of sunshine to start ahead of increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will still be in the low 70s thanks to the southerly winds.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder return late Thursday night and into Friday. Confidence continues to increase that we will see showers as we head into the weekend. Though we may see November thunderstorms, no severe weather is expected quite yet.
Showers are also likely on Saturday with much cooler, closer to average temperatures. Though we are still a few days out, rainfall totals could reach up to 2" through the weekend.