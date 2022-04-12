7pm update: Strong storms continue to gain strength to our west and southwest

Strong storms moved through the Coulee Region earlier this afternoon, and another round arrives later this evening.
Redevelopment happened in northwest Iowa early this evening, and those storms continue to gain strength and multiply to our west.
All types of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes. Strong straight-line wind gusts and very large hail is the main risk, however.
For timing, expect the severe risk to arrive between 8pm and 10pm with the strongest storms between 9:30pm and 2am.
After that, storms will move out with only scattered showers left by morning.