A beautiful start to June turns cool, cloudy and rainy by Saturday

Thursday brought another great day for the Coulee Region with sunshine and highs that even reached the 80s!
More beautiful weather will spill into our Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s and more sunshine. So, if you're heading to the La Crosse Loggers game, Friday night will be a great evening for some baseball with comfortable temperatures.
More clouds will develop overnight on Friday before rain becomes likely on Saturday morning. Rain will be likely for most of Saturday. The WIAA track and field forecast will be great on Friday with comfy temps. But as we see rain becoming likely on Saturday, we will also see chillier temperatures.
Rain will also linger into Sunday. We will get a brief break form rain before it returns in the afternoon. Rainfall totals this weekend will range anywhere from 0.5" to 1.5" some areas even 2"+ of rain.
Monday brings one more moderate chance of rain before we see a partly cloudy Tuesday and more cool temps for the week ahead.