A big cold spell awaits this week.

Mild, but windy Tuesday…
Plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds pushed Tuesday afternoon highs into the 30s to middle 40s. The warming is only temporary thanks to a potent cold front passage this evening.
Cold spell develops…
The cold front will usher in westerly to northwesterly winds and colder air. Lows tonight will drop into the teens and lower 20s, and highs will get stuck in the 20s for Wednesday. The cold air will stick around from Wednesday through Saturday.
Rain and snow chances this week…
The cold front this evening may bring a few snow showers or sprinkles, but impacts will be minor, if at all. A chance of a few snow showers are possible Thursday afternoon, and another front will follow on Friday and this will also bring a slight chance of snow showers. Again, don’t expect any real impacts, but we will certainly keep an eye on those weak systems.
Flood Warning...
A Flood Warning is in effect for Trempealeau County at Dodge until Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding is expected for that part of Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Be careful if you are in these areas.
Longer Range Outlook...
The outlook for March 16th through the 22nd shows that odds are favorable for above normal readings in the middle of the country. That's good news for folks that are looking to get some early spring chores done.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden