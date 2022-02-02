A bitter cold night ahead has prompted an advisory.

Cold weather rushes in…
A cold front tapped into another lobe of cold arctic air this week. It’s not as cold as last week, but it’s cold enough to prompt a Wind Chill Advisory for tonight and early Thursday for wind chills as low as -30 degrees. The advisory is for areas west and north of Houston, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.
Big storm stays to the south…
A snow storm is tracking through the middle of the nation, and the main snow band is staying well to the south. Chicago has seen see heavier snow, but the main band is farther south. Over a foot is falling in the heaviest part of the storm. For our area the system will help bring colder air into our area.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the second week of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the western states. Slightly below normal readings will play out over the eastern half of the nation.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden