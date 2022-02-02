 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A bitter cold night ahead has prompted an advisory.

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area foreecast

Cold weather rushes in…

A cold front tapped into another lobe of cold arctic air this week. It’s not as cold as last week, but it’s cold enough to prompt a Wind Chill Advisory for tonight and early Thursday for wind chills as low as -30 degrees. The advisory is for areas west and north of Houston, La Crosse and Monroe Counties.

Past 24 hours xo (5).png
Highs Wednesday xo (3).png
Temp-Wind Chill forecast xo (5).png
Wind Chill advisory xo (3).png

Big storm stays to the south…

A snow storm is tracking through the middle of the nation, and the main snow band is staying well to the south. Chicago has seen see heavier snow, but the main band is farther south. Over a foot is falling in the heaviest part of the storm. For our area the system will help bring colder air into our area.

Winter Storm Severity Index xo (3).png

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the second week of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the western states. Slightly below normal readings will play out over the eastern half of the nation.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (13).png

Follow the forecast on WQOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wqow.com/weather, and by using our WQOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

Recommended for you