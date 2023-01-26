A brief break in snow on Thursday before another chance for snow early Friday

Roads will be slippery to start as a few light snow showers linger into our mid-morning hours.
Road conditions will improve as the morning goes on and snow showers depart. Highs will make their way into the low to mid 20s, which will stay pretty cool. There is some light at the end of the tunnel through! That being our good chance of sunshine in the afternoon and evening on Thursday!
While we dry out briefly, it won't last long as our next chance of snow arrives overnight Thursday. Lows will be in the single digits.
Snow looks to enter the Coulee Region around midnight as we start Friday. Not much is expected with this chance, so totals will be similar to Wednesday which was a trace to 2".
Snow showers will depart into Friday afternoon where highs will be in the low 30s thanks to southerly winds.
Snow comes around once again this weekend, but our chances look best in areas along or south of I-90. This snow chance will give us another look at 0-2", just like Wednesday night and our Friday chances.
Another big headline this weekend will be our colder than average temperatures.
Highs will be in the teens and single digits through the weekend and early next week. As of right now, we look to have a bit drier weather next week.