A calmer day in store for the Coulee Region

Quiet weekend in store

After an active end to the week, today will be much calmer with mostly sunny skies. It will be cold today, though, as temperatures reach the 20s. We will see an increase in cloud cover overnight with warming temperatures. 

Temperature roller coaster

Take advantage of Sunday's high temperatures, which will reach the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. A big cool down is in store as we head into next week. 

Potential winter storm next week

A storm system is likely to deliver a wintry mix Monday morning, transitioning to all snow by the afternoon. The snow continues on Tuesday. It is too early to nail down the specific accumulations. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

