A change to warmer weather

Colder weekend, but better this week...
Single digit highs kept the weekend uncomfortable, but we are turning the corner for much of this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will show us 30s, and perhaps even near 40. Clouds will return to the region.
Storm system hits south of us...
A bigger late winter storm system will bring heavy snow and a wintry mess to areas south of us. The very northern edge could clip Crawford and Richland Counties, but only minor amounts seem possible. We will monitor for the next couple of days.
Mostly above normal week...
After very mild weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, a cold front will deliver colder readings for Thursday, but another mild day returns for Friday. Dry weather will continue.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for the last week of February are favoring above normal weather for the eastern half of the nation, and below normal for the western portions of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden