A cloudy, cool and breezy start to the week

Other than a few rain showers and thunderstorms, the past weekend was a nice taste of spring. Highs on Saturday reached the mid 70s and highs on Sunday reached the low 60s.
A cold front will be going through the Coulee Region which will make us feel very chilly to start our work week. Some partial clearing to start Monday will make temps drop quickly to the low to mid 30s to start the day.
Temps won't warm up much either with highs in the mid 40s which is 20 degrees below our average high of 64°. We could even see a few flakes on Monday, but no accumulation is expected with a trace to a few tenths to make for very minimal impacts.
Wind gusts will be in the mid 20s for your Monday and Tuesday.
You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 40s for Tuesday. Some clearing will linger into early Wednesday, but a rain chance will return later in the day.
Rain will start Wednesday night and a few slight chances will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm to the 60s by Friday.