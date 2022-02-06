 Skip to main content
A cold and snowy end to the weekend

Light snow possible today

A seasonable day is expected with temperatures in the 20s. Light snow is possible, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, as a trough moves in. Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip xoo.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulaxo.png

Warmer weather on the horizon

High pressure builds in on Monday. High temperatures will rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday, up into the 30s. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable readings heading towards the end of the week and next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Day xo.png

Additional Snow Chances

More chances for snow come late week. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

