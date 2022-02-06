A cold and snowy end to the weekend

Light snow possible today
A seasonable day is expected with temperatures in the 20s. Light snow is possible, mainly during the morning and early afternoon, as a trough moves in. Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible.
Warmer weather on the horizon
High pressure builds in on Monday. High temperatures will rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday, up into the 30s. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable readings heading towards the end of the week and next weekend.
Additional Snow Chances
More chances for snow come late week. It is too early to nail down the specifics.