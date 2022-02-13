 Skip to main content
A cold and snowy night, warming trend ahead

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

A cold and snowy end to the weekend

We had mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the single digits and teens as we wrapped up the weekend. 

DMA - HighXOOO.png

A clipper system will deliver light snow tonight, with accumulations of up to an inch possible. Temperatures will fall into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills. 

State - Futurecast Clouds and PreXOO.png
DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - HRRXOO.png

Temperature roller coaster ride

We rebound to the 20s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies as a ridge builds.

Tomorrow MeteograXO.png

Tuesday brings much warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with southeast winds, bringing temperatures in the upper 30s. The cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, ushering in colder air.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 DXOOO.png

Mid-week storm system

We are watching a storm system that could deliver a wintry mix on Wednesday, mainly for southern portions of the region. 

4 Daypart SnXO.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

