A cold and snowy night, warming trend ahead

A cold and snowy end to the weekend
We had mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the single digits and teens as we wrapped up the weekend.
A clipper system will deliver light snow tonight, with accumulations of up to an inch possible. Temperatures will fall into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills.
Temperature roller coaster ride
We rebound to the 20s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies as a ridge builds.
Tuesday brings much warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with southeast winds, bringing temperatures in the upper 30s. The cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, ushering in colder air.
Mid-week storm system
We are watching a storm system that could deliver a wintry mix on Wednesday, mainly for southern portions of the region.