A cold night awaits; a big warm-up for the new week

Wrapping up the weekend
It was a mild and cloudy Sunday, with temperatures rising into the 30s.
Cold night on tap
A brief period of light snow will be possible this evening before cloud cover starts to diminish as high pressure moves in. As a result, low temperatures will fall into the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are possible, so make sure to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans.
Warmer weather on the horizon
High pressure will warm us up heading into the new week with high temperatures in the 30s on Tuesday through the end of the week. Seasonable temperatures will return next weekend.
Snow chances
Our attention will turn to two systems over the next seven days. The first will bring a cold front, which will help produce flurries Wednesday. No accumulation is expected. We will then be faced with a clipper system late week that will likely produce snow on Thursday and possibly a rain/snow mix on Friday. It is too early to nail down the specifics.