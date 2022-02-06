 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A cold night awaits; a big warm-up for the new week

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Wrapping up the weekend

It was a mild and cloudy Sunday, with temperatures rising into the 30s. 

DMA - Highs Txoo.png

Cold night on tap

A brief period of light snow will be possible this evening before cloud cover starts to diminish as high pressure moves in. As a result, low temperatures will fall into the single digits. Sub-zero wind chills are possible, so make sure to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans. 

DMA - Futurecast Feels Like - R xxooo.png
Tomorrow Meteogr xoo.png

Warmer weather on the horizon

High pressure will warm us up heading into the new week with high temperatures in the 30s on Tuesday through the end of the week. Seasonable temperatures will return next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening. xo.png

Snow chances

Our attention will turn to two systems over the next seven days. The first will bring a cold front, which will help produce flurries Wednesday. No accumulation is expected. We will then be faced with a clipper system late week that will likely produce snow on Thursday and possibly a rain/snow mix on Friday. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

4 Daypart Snowxo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you