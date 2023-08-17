A cooler Thursday before weekend heat, humidity and haze

Heading into Thursday we are left with some sunshine to start ahead of a few afternoon clouds.
Highs will be in the upper 70s which will be about 6° cooler than average. Winds will be out of the west, gusting toward 30mph at times. Westerly winds will push wildfire haze back to the surface over the Coulee Region.
That wildfire smoke will make it hazy and leave us with air quality concerns. Air Quality Alerts will start early Thursday and last all the way into our weekend.
While you'll want to keep tabs on your air quality these next few days, they will be nice for watching some Highs School Football or even washing your car.
Thursday night will be mostly clear as lows meet the low 50s.
We will stay sunny heading into Friday. Highs will warm up seasonably in the low 80s.
I want to apologize to all of those who absolutely hate the heat.... Highs in the 90s return by Saturday.
Beyond this weekend, highs stay in the 90s while staying dry. It's a matter of staying cool and hydrated!