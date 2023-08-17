 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CDT
MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory in effect from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CDT Monday.

Thursday and Friday, concentrations of Particulates may approach or
exceed unhealthy standards. At this level of Particulates
exposure...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.
The general public is not likely to be affected.

This weekend, concentrations of Ozone may approach or exceed
unhealthy standards. At this level of Ozone exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

A cooler Thursday before weekend heat, humidity and haze

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Heading into Thursday we are left with some sunshine to start ahead of a few afternoon clouds.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Highs will be in the upper 70s which will be about 6° cooler than average. Winds will be out of the west, gusting toward 30mph at times. Westerly winds will push wildfire haze back to the surface over the Coulee Region.

Current Watches - All Types.png

That wildfire smoke will make it hazy and leave us with air quality concerns. Air Quality Alerts will start early Thursday and last all the way into our weekend.

Football Games of the week - Kyle alt..png

While you'll want to keep tabs on your air quality these next few days, they will be nice for watching some Highs School Football or even washing your car.

Car Wash Forecast.png

Thursday night will be mostly clear as lows meet the low 50s.

We will stay sunny heading into Friday. Highs will warm up seasonably in the low 80s.

I want to apologize to all of those who absolutely hate the heat.... Highs in the 90s return by Saturday.

Beyond this weekend, highs stay in the 90s while staying dry. It's a matter of staying cool and hydrated!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

