A couple more tranquil days before showers return to wrap up the week

Tuesday gave us plentiful sunshine with comfortable highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday will be similar, but there are a few key differences. One of those differences will be that heat and humidity will return as highs approach the upper 80s. Wednesday will also bring spotty showers into the afternoon and evening.
While we have the ingredients necessary for these showers, it is possible that we will stay dry and most rainfall will struggle to reach the ground. If we do see some drops hitting the ground, totals shouldn't exceed about a tenth of an inch.
Heading into Wednesday night, we will see mostly clear conditions with lows reaching the low 60s.
After Wednesday's weak wave we will see cooler temps on Thursday. You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s on Thursday.
Slight chances of showers make their way back into the forecast on Friday. This chance will be higher than Wednesday's chance resulting in a "slight" chance. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
We could even see a few thunderstorms on Saturday with highs back into the mid 80s feeling very humid. With all these slight chances, they won't be a washout as most rainfall totals are only trending towards a 1/4" throughout the weekend.
Things will dry up a bit on Sunday, but still seeing warm temperatures and a partly cloudy sky.
Showers will return as we start next week.