 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A day filled with sunshine ahead of isolated storms Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Copy-Paste Forecast.png

Monday gave us a good mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to low 80s. If you liked it, you will enjoy Tuesday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

The only difference is that we will see a little bit more sunshine on Tuesday than we did on Monday. You can expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s.

UV Index Forecast.png

The UV index will rise between 7-8 which could lead to sunburn in as little as 20 minutes. Tuesday will be great to head out to the beach, pool or even wash your car, but make sure you pack the sunscreen!

Car Wash Forecast.png

Tuesday night will be clear and cool with calm winds. All of those ingredients will make patchy fog possible into early Wednesday. Lows will be in the low 60s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danwed.png

Wednesday will start off nice as highs approach the mid 80s. We will see a little sunshine before an increase in clouds ahead of some afternoon rain chances. Showers and storms will become more widespread into Wednesday night and early Thursday. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2", but higher totals are possible where we see thunderstorms moving through up to 1".

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

We will see showers Thursday morning, but rain finally begins to hold off into Thursday evening.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Friday will bring us the return of sunshine, but highs will be cooler in the low 80s after Thursday's cold front.

Rain chances return late Saturday and into Sunday.

Send your weather windows to 3705 CH-25 La Crescent, MN 55947

or email kweiss@wxow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you