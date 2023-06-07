A decrease in clouds and temps heading into the middle of the week

A few clouds will start our Wednesday ahead of decreasing clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.
In fact, these next few days will be very nice! We will have low humidity from lower dewpoint temperatures too, but this will lead to some elevated fire weather conditions over the area.
Pollen counts for grass and pine will be high on Wednesday and even into Thursday.
Wednesday night will get a bit cooler under calm winds and mostly clear skies. Lows will meet the low 50s.
As for our highs Thursday, they will mainly stick around those upper 70s along with a mostly sunny sky. We could even see a partially hazy sky late Wednesday and into Thursday.
Friday will even start calm with some sunshine through the day. Slight chances of showers and storms return late Friday and into Saturday.
It is still a bit too early to say if storms could have a severe threat on Saturday, but there is increasing confidence on our chance of storms.
Those storms will be along a cold front leading to slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s by Sunday. Sunshine will return through the back half of the weekend and into early next week.