...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central
and southwestern Wisconsin...

The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will
cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon.

Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low
20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15
mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over
the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit
has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly
and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar
conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be
lighter.

Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with
fires and heed any local burn bans.

A decrease in clouds and temps heading into the middle of the week

Patio Forecast.png

A few clouds will start our Wednesday ahead of decreasing clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

In fact, these next few days will be very nice! We will have low humidity from lower dewpoint temperatures too, but this will lead to some elevated fire weather conditions over the area.

Allergy Forecast 2018 Single Panel Half.png

Pollen counts for grass and pine will be high on Wednesday and even into Thursday.

Wednesday night will get a bit cooler under calm winds and mostly clear skies. Lows will meet the low 50s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

As for our highs Thursday, they will mainly stick around those upper 70s along with a mostly sunny sky. We could even see a partially hazy sky late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Friday will even start calm with some sunshine through the day. Slight chances of showers and storms return late Friday and into Saturday.

It is still a bit too early to say if storms could have a severe threat on Saturday, but there is increasing confidence on our chance of storms.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Those storms will be along a cold front leading to slightly cooler highs in the mid 70s by Sunday. Sunshine will return through the back half of the weekend and into early next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

