A dreary end to the weekend

Dreary end to the weekend
Showers and thunderstorms are expected today with temperatures in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through tonight before turning to rain early Monday. Isolated areas south of I-90 may receive greater than one inch of rain.
Fog will develop tonight, lingering through Monday morning.
A brief period of dryness
The skies clear Monday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 70s. Monday night's weather will be partly cloudy, with lows in the 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the 70s.
Return of Active Weather
Clouds will be on the increase Tuesday night with the arrival of showers and thunderstorms late. Expect periodic shower and storm chances through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s, as is typical for this time of year.