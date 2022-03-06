A dry start to the week with a cooling trend and snow chances by Wednesday

Highs reached the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Sunday night will stay mostly cloudy with lows near 25. We could see a few flakes overnight Sunday, but most of the system will stay south of the La Crosse.
Snow will start just after the midnight hour on Monday morning. Snowfall totals will range from trace-2" for La Crosse and southeast. Prairie du Chien and southeast could see 1-3".
Winds and clouds will finally begin clearing late Monday with highs near 30.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a phenomenal day with highs reaching the mid 40s and a mostly sunny sky.
A cooling trend begins Wednesday, when highs take a tumble into Wednesday. Our next snow chance start Wednesday night.
A chance for snow returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s. A slight chance for snow carries over into Friday.
Saturday looks nice, yet chilly until warmer air arrives on the back half of next weekend.