A dry start to the week with a cooling trend and snow chances by Wednesday

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Highs reached the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday night will stay mostly cloudy with lows near 25. We could see a few flakes overnight Sunday, but most of the system will stay south of the La Crosse. 

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - RPM 4km.png

Snow will start just after the midnight hour on Monday morning. Snowfall totals will range from trace-2" for La Crosse and southeast. Prairie du Chien and southeast could see 1-3".

State - Futurecast for QO FILL IN ONLY.png

Winds and clouds will finally begin clearing late Monday with highs near 30.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a phenomenal day with highs reaching the mid 40s and a mostly sunny sky.

A cooling trend begins Wednesday, when highs take a tumble into Wednesday. Our next snow chance start Wednesday night.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

A chance for snow returns on Thursday, with highs in the mid 20s. A slight chance for snow carries over into Friday.

Saturday looks nice, yet chilly until warmer air arrives on the back half of next weekend.

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

